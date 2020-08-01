Money Heist, Netflix's Spanish hit, will come to an end after fifth season, confirms streaming platform
The shooting for Money Heist's fifth and final season will begin in Spain, Denmark, and Portugal soon.
Netflix's hit Spanish show Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) will come to an end with its upcoming fifth season.
The video-streaming platform on Friday revealed on social media that the "heist comes to an end" with the show's fifth part.
Do you have your mask ready? You're going to need it one last time💰#MoneyHeist Part 5, confirmed ✅
According to Variety, the shooting for the last, and the final season will begin soon in Spain, Denmark, and Portugal.
"We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band," Variety quoted the creator and showrunner Alex Pina as saying.
"How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season," Pina added.
Narcos actor Miguel Angel Silvestre, and the 24-year-old actor Patrick Criado, will be joining the already running ensemble cast of the show, including Ursula Cobero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno and Pedro Alonso and others.
(Also read on Firstpost — The Money Heist phenomenon: Decoding how Netflix’s Spanish drama became a global favourite)
(With inputs from Asian News International)
