Netflix revealed the release date for the final season of Money Heist on 24 May. According to the streaming service's announcement, the heist story will come to an end in two instalments of five episodes each — volume 1 will be released on 3 September, and volume 2 will be released on 3 December, 2021.

The creator of Money Heist, Álex Pina, said, “When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.”

Set in Madrid, the first two seasons of the series followed The Professor, a mysterious man who recruited a group of eight individuals to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. In the third and fourth season, forced out of hiding, the recruits find themselves working on a second heist — centered on the Bank of Spain.

The principal cast of the show includes Álvaro Morte, Najwa Nimri, Ursula Cobero, Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituno, Esther Acebo, and Jaime Lorente, among others.

