'And to you, my dear Professor. I will miss having such a good time with you,' Álvaro Morte said after wrapping up the shoot for Money Heist season 5

Actor Álvaro Morte, who plays Sergio Marquina aka ‘The Professor’ in the hit Spanish crime drama Money Heist, has completed the shoot of the show’s fifth and final season. In an emotional Instagram post, shot in the car when he was leaving to shoot for the last time, Alvaro bids adieu to the show and his popular character.

In the video, he is seen taking a final look at the sets of La Casa De Papel (show’s original name in Spanish). Álvaro also thanked his fans and the entire team. "And to you, my dear Professor. I will miss having such a good time with you. THANK YOU,” the caption reads.

The post has left his fans emotional. Many celebrities commented on the post including his co-stars Esther Acebo, Itziar Ituño, and Najwa Nimri.

“If we are about to cry with this video, we cannot imagine what we’d do in the end (of Money Heist),” commented Netflix Spain.

Álvaro is playing the lead role in the series which follows the story of eight thieves who take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain. It was initially planned for just two seasons but has since been renewed due to its success and popularity.

Actor Itziar Ituño, who plays Inspector Raquel Murillo and the love interest of Álvaro’s character, also bid farewell to the show as she recently shot for her final portions. She wrote, “Now yes! GOODBYE, Inspector Raquel Murillo, Lisbon thief !! This is this trip !! Now yes! GOODBYE”.

Netflix’s Money Heist is the recipient of several awards including Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards. In 2018, it became the most-watched non-English series and one of the most-watched series overall on the streaming giant.