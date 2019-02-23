Mohnish Bahl on his daughter Pranutan's Bollywood debut, Notebook: Never experienced so many emotions together

Salman Khan is all set to launch two new actors into the world of Bollywood with Nitin Kakkar's Notebook. Set in Kashmir, the movie is produced by Salman Khan Films and it stars Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl in the leads. At the trailer launch, Salman shared how his lead actor Zaheer's father actually helped him in his initial years. "I still owe his father Rs 2011," Salman said and later he joked that Zaheer will repay. Salman also applauded Zaheer for his hard work as after they met at Iqbal's sister's wedding, he prepared hard for his debut. "The boy struggled for five years; he worked with me, trained with me, assisted me on Jai Ho so he has worked a lot."

Notebook's female lead Pranutan's father — actor Mohnish Bahl — interacted with Firstpost exclusively and he shared his proud papa moment, saying "I was anxious, nervous, excited, I never experienced so many emotions together. I had tears in my eyes." He further added that how Pranutan resembles his mother, acclaimed actress Nutan, and how she was named after his mother. "There is a lot of my mother in Pranutan. In fact, when she was born I got the sense that my mother is born again. My father named Pranutan after my mother. I'm so close to her that my judgment can be little biased as compared to the audience, but I always found many similarities in her."

Mohnish shared that people used to address him as legendary Nutan's son and now he is more proud to be called Pranutan's father. Talking about Salman Khan, Mohnish stated, "He's a good human being. He knows how to maintain the friendship. He is a good soul".

Notebook will hit screens on 29 March.

(With inputs from Simran Singh)

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2019 10:36:27 IST