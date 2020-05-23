You are here:

Mohit Baghel, actor known for roles in Ready and Jabariya Jodi, passes away aged 26 after battle with cancer

Actor Mohit Baghel, best known for playing Amar Chaudhary in superstar Salman Khan's Ready, has died of cancer. He was 26.

Writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa told PTI that the actor passed away on Saturday morning in his hometown Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

"He is gone too soon. He has been undergoing treatment for cancer in AIIMS hospital in Delhi since six months. I spoke to him last on 15 May and that time he was ok, he had started recovering. He stayed with his parents and elder brother in Mathura.

"I learnt about his demise from a common friend, who said he passed away today morning at his residence," he said.

Raaj, who had worked as a writer with Mohit in Comedy Circus and Jabariya Jodi, said he wanted to cast the actor in his directorial debut "Dream Girl" (2019) but due to date issues they couldn't work together on the film.

"He was such a talented actor. His comic timing was great. He had two films with him that time - Milan Talkies and Bunty Aur Babli 2 -- so we couldn't work together on Dream Girl."

Check out tribute posts from Shaandilyaa and Parineeti Chopra

One of the nicesttt people to work with! Happy, positive and motivated always. Love you Mohit. RIP #JabariyaJodi https://t.co/b0Gr6GpCxg — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 23, 2020

Mohit has also acted in films Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami and Gali Gali Chor Hai.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 23, 2020 17:25:17 IST

