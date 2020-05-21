You are here:

Mohanlal turns 60; Kamal Haasan, Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj, Shashi Tharoor wish veteran Malayalam actor

May 21, 2020 11:58:51 IST

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is celebrating his 60th birthday on Thursday. The actor who made his debut in films with Manjil Virinja Pookkal (1980), has worked in over 300 films in the last four decades. Mohanlal is fondly called Lalettan by his fans.

Mohanlal has also acted in a few Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada features and has forayed into the small screen as the host of reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam.

The actor has won five National Awards, nine Kerala State Film Awards and several other prestigious accolades. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contributions to the Indian cinema.

Birthday wishes from his fans and colleagues from the film industry poured in on social media today. The hashtags #Mohanlal, #HappyBirthdayMohanlal have become the top trends on Twitter.

Kamaal Haasan wished Mohanlal stating that he liked the actor from his very first film. He added that his appreciation for the actor increased when they worked together. The two have shared screen space in Unnaipol Oruvan and Eenadu.

Actor and producer Aju Varghese called the actor a "legend".

Actors Nivin Pauly and Prithviraj Sukumaran too wished the actor on Twitter.

"It is always a pleasure wishing one of the finest actors in Indian cinema," said actress Raadika Sarathkumar in a video message going on to call the actor a "Gift from God's own Country."

Politician Shashi Tharoor also took to social media to wish Lalettan.

Here’s how others wished the actor on his birthday

 

Updated Date: May 21, 2020 11:59:10 IST

