Mohanlal to make his directorial debut with 3-D film Barroz - Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure

Malayalam veteran actor Mohanlal is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming 3D film Barroz - Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. After having a successful four-decade long acting career, Mohanlal took to his blog to announce the news. His latest blog post reads, "A New Journey Begins - Barroz Guardian Of D' Gama's Treasure".

The premise of the film will be set in Portugal and will be a treat for audience of all age groups, he revealed. Speaking about how his idea of directing a film developed into reality, the Drishyam actor said that a meeting with Jijo Punnoose, the director of India's fantasy 3D Film My Dear Kuttichathan, made it possible.

Mohanlal wrote,"Director T.K. Rajeev Kumar and I had met Jijo to discuss and make a 3D show. He narrated the story of Barroz which I thought would make for a great film. When the discussion came up as to who will direct, I said I will. Jijo encouraged my decision."

The film will be shot in Goa and will star several international actors. The rest of the cast and crew is not yet finalized.

Apart from this, Mohanlal is currently gearing up for the release of the Suriya-starrer Kaappaan in which his character was that of a Prime Minister. He was last seen in Prithviraj's Lucifer as Stephen Nedumpally.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 12:19:22 IST

