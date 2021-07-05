Billed as a mystery-thriller, 12th Man is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under his Aashirvad Cinemas banner

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph are collaborating for a new film, 12th Man.

Tweeting the announcement, Mohanlal said he was happy to announce his new film with Joseph. Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas which is owned by Antony Perumbavoor, the 12th Man will be edited by VS Vinayak. The movie has been written by KR Krishnakumar and its cinematographer is Satheesh Kurup.

The Mohanlal-Joseph duo has worked together in the 2013 film Drishyam and the recently released Drishyam 2.

The poster of 12th Man tweeted by Mohanlal shows a bungalow with the silhouettes of 11 people inside it while the ‘12th man,’ presumably Mohanlal is outside the house. The look and feel of the poster is dark and misty. The bungalow is located in a desolated area, surrounded by fields.

The poster also mentions that Anil Johnson will be creating the background score. The Art Director of the 12th Man will be Rajeev Kovilakom while costumes have been designed by Linta Jeethu.

Commenting on his new film, Joseph said that it is a 24-hour story with suspense and is an entertainer, reported ETimes. The director said that the shooting will start in Thodupuzha where Drishyam was also shot. The team is waiting to get the go ahead from the government. He also added that it is not going to have many artists and that they are going to be finalised soon.

The Indian Express reports that Mohanlal and Joseph are also working on another film titled Ram and the shooting of 12th Man will begin when Ram gets completed.

Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabhikadalinte Simham will be released on Onam, 12 August. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film was earlier supposed to hit the screens on 26 March, 2020, the day when the first COVID-19 induced lockdown was imposed in the country.

Along with these films, Mohanlal will also be seen in Bro Daddy. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film stars Meena, Prithviraj, Kalyani Priyadarshan and other stars.