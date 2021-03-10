Mohanlal receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine, extends gratitude to medical fraternity

Mohanlal took to his social media handles and shared pictures of him being given a shot of the vaccine

Malayalam film star Mohanlal took the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, 10 March. Tweeting pictures from his vaccination, Mohanlal shared that the first shot of the vaccine was taken at Amrita Hospital. He thanked the government, pharmaceutical companies, who are manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine and the medical fraternity for their assistance in the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

In the pictures, Mohanlal can be seen wearing a face mask while a health professional gives him the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Check out the post here

Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital. I thank GOI ,companies which are producing the Vaccine & the Medical fraternity, including hospitals, for the assistance in d Vaccination Drive.@narendramodi @drharshvardhan @vijayanpinarayi #Shylajateacher @ICMRDELHI pic.twitter.com/bmkciwiTDQ — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 10, 2021

The 60-year-old actor tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan along with Chief Minister of his home state Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan in the tweet.

Currently, Mohanlal is celebrating the success of his recently released film Drishyam 2. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie released on Amazon Prime Video on 19 February and has received praise from both the audience and the critics.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in India started on 16 January, 2021 wherein health care workers were first administered the shot. However, later it was expanded to include other frontline workers as well.

The government, on 1 March, launched the nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age -- and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities -- get vaccinated.

Other Indian celebrities who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine include veteran actor-MP Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal, Jeetendra, Anupam Kher, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, comedian Johny Lever and actor Satish Shah.