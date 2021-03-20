Mohanlal launches motion poster of Tovino Thomas' superhero film Minnal Murali

Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali is the story of a common man who gets superpowers

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, whose Drishyam 2 has impressed fans once again, has unveiled the motion poster of the upcoming film Minnal Murali starring Tovino Thomas. The 32-year-old actor can be seen in the avatar of a superhero in this Mollywood film. Releasing the poster, Mohanlal extended his best wishes to Tovino, producer Sophia Paul and director Basil Joseph.

In the motion poster, the character played by Tovino can be seen dressed in a superhero costume. A red face cover is also a part of the costume. Minnal Murali is the story of a common man who gets superpowers. After Mohanlal launched the motion poster, Tovino also released it on his Instagram handle. He captioned the motion poster as “This is his destiny.” Tovino told his fans that the film will be released in other languages as well. While it will be called Minnal Murali in Tamil, the Hindi version will be titled Mister Murali. The film’s name will be Merupu Murali in Telugu, and in Kannada, it will be released as Minchu Murali.

Tovino also released it on his Instagram handle. He captioned the motion poster as "This is his destiny."

The movie will be starring Guru Somasundaram who worked in the National Award-winning film Aaranya Kaandam. Produced by Weekend Productions, Minnal Murali has been written by Arun and Justin.

The superhero costume of Murali has been designed by Deepali Noor while Manu Jagadh is the art director. The new Tovino-starrer has Sameer Thahir’s cinematography and music by Shaan Rahman.

Batman: The Telltale Series famed Vlad Rimburg is the action director for this superhero film.

Speaking about the work Tovino has put in the character of Murali, Basil had said that he had been careful in building a physique that is “muscular but not all muscled and bulky,” reported The Hindu.