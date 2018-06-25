Mohanlal elected as new AMMA president; senior Malayalam actors urge him to revoke Dileep's suspension

At the General Body meeting of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) held on Sunday, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been unanimously elected as the new President. In the meet, office bearers of the association urged Mohanlal to reinstate the membership of actor Dileep who was expelled last year after he got arrested in the actress abduction case.

Senior actors of AMMA told Mohanlal that the decision taken at the emergency meeting in 2017 is invalid as they haven’t followed the proper rules and regulations of the association. It was also not conveyed to all the members.

On behalf of AMMA, Mammootty sent an official announcement last year saying that Dileep was no longer associated with the association. When Dileep was arrested, the office-bearers of the association were under tremendous pressure. Leading actor Prithviraj was against Dileep and said that he would walk away from AMMA if the office bearers act in favor of the Sringaravelan actor.

Later, in an emergency meeting that was held at the General Secretary Mammootty’s house, the association expelled Dileep the day after the actor got arrested in the abduction case. Mammootty said that as Dileep was arrested, the association removed him from the primary membership and they would not favor anyone. Not only AMMA, the Kerala Film Producers Association and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (KEFKA) also removed Dileep as the member of the respective associations in view of his arrest in the abduction case. The back-to-back outset actually made Dileep powerless in Malayalam film industry. After serving 85 days in prison, the court granted bail to the actor and he was last seen in two films Ramaleela and Kammara Sambhavam.

Though Mohanlal won the election earlier this month, he officially took charge as the President only on Sunday. It was actress Urmila Unni who first opened up about the Dileep’s outset at the recent meet. She said that proper procedures weren’t followed in cancelling the membership of Dileep and that he be reinstated as the primary member of AMMA. According to Urmila, Dileep wasn’t proven guilty until now so he should continue to serve as a member of AMMA.

Though the important members of the association have been discussing to bring back Dileep to AMMA for the past two months, they got the opportunity to speak at the official meet only on Sunday.

After evaluating the request of the members who were present at the Sunday meet, Mohanlal is said to have decided to bring back Dileep but only after having a word with the Ramaleela actor. Dileep was not just a member of AMMA in 2017, he was actually the Treasurer of the association, which is a powerful position in the industry.

Mohanlal is also said to be planning to ask the opinion of the other women actors of the association as they were against Dileep after he got arrested in the actress abduction case last year.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 14:06 PM