Mohan Raja announces Thani Oruvan 2 with brother Jayam Ravi in lead role

Mohan Raja announced the sequel to Thani Oruvan on 28 August, which is also the third anniversary of the film. Raja's brother Jayam Ravi will be seen in the lead in the sequel. The director shared this development through a video message on Twitter.

"With your love and support, you increase the value of Thani Oruvan with every passing year. That film was a big blessing in my life. And I have a good news for you on this occasion. It is about my next film," says the director in the video, writes The Indian Express. He is interrupted by Ravi who adds that he is the hero of the film. The duo has previously worked in films like Jayam, M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi and Santhosh Subramaniam, writes NewsMinute.

New Indian Express writes that a statement from the team said that the sequel's premise will be similar to the first film and will show a cat-and-mouse game between the protagonist and the villain. The 2015 release, which also starred Nayantara, saw Arvind Swamy in a negative role while Ravi played Mithran, a cop.

After Thani Oruvan's success, it was remade in Telugu as Dhruva starring Ram Charan with Swamy reprising his role. The film was also remade in Bengali as One, but did not fare well at the box-office, mentions NewsMinute.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 13:53 PM