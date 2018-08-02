Mogul: After Ranbir Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput approached to play lead in Gulshan Kumar biopic

After Akshay Kumar's exit from Aamir Khan-produced Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul due to differences over the script, it was reported that the makers offered Sanju star Ranbir Kapoor the role of the late music baron. In a new development, DNA writes that Sushant Singh Rajput has also been approached for the project.

However, Bollyworm reports that Ranbir will not be a part of the Aamir Khan and Bhushan Kumar-produced venture. A source told the publication that the makers plan to start shooting in December this year or January 2019 and will be slated for a Christmas 2019 release. Ranbir does not have dates anymore as he is already onboard for Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's next film.

The source also said, "Sushant Singh Rajput has been approached now. He has read the script and shown interest. He might even give his nod and work out the modalities soon. This might be his next to next project."

Rajput is not new to biopics as he already has MS Dhoni: The Untold Story under his belt. He is currently filming the Hindi adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars titled Kizi aur Manny alongside debutant Sanjana Sanghi. The actor is also set to star in a yet-to-be-titled web series where he will play 12 real-life characters, including political strategist Chanakya, poet Rabindranath Tagore and former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam.

