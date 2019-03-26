Modi - Journey of a Common Man trailer: Eros web series chronicles Narendra Modi's political career

An upcoming Eros web-series doucments Narendra Modi's journey to becoming the prime minister of the largest democracy in the world. Titled Modi - Journey of a Common Man, the ten-part series chronicles the Bharatiya Janata Party leader's humble beginnings and his controversial political career.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, who has previosuly been at the helm of films like Oh My God and 102 Not Out, the series reveals a lot than it maybe aimed to in is trailer which begins with a young Narendra Modi selling tea at a railway station. The people around him consider the virtuous young man special from the very beginning.

Gearing up to lead a reclusive life, the main protagonist in Modi - Journey of a Common Man is forced to plunge into politics due the Emergency of 1975. Soon, he is shown walking into a BJP office, associating wtith the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and soon becoming a political enigma. The trailer also shows you the most controversial parts of his term as the chief minister of Gujarat — accusations of inaction during the 2002 Godhra carnage.

Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur play Modi at different times in the series, which is slated to release in April, the same month the Lok Sabha elections begin in the country.

Watch the trailer here.

