Prime Video releases the official title track – ‘Mausam Hai Pyaar’ for Modern Love Mumbai.

Making us fall in love all over again, Prime Video today unveiled the official title track 'Mausam Hai Pyaar' from the upcoming Amazon original series Modern Love Mumbai. Sung and composed by the fantastic Nikhil Dsouza, the heart-warming track song will strike all the right chords and make you hum all day every day. Showcasing the background score for all moments of love through this song, we can’t wait to hear the entire album from the anthology.

Modern Love Mumbai is a heartwarming anthology of 6 diverse yet universal stories of multiple human emotions, all rooted in love. It explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms, as well as its effects on the human connection. Each episode of this Indian edition of the hugely popular original version brings to life a different story that has been inspired by the New York Times' beloved Modern Love column. These 6 stories are driven by the vision of 6 eclectic front-running filmmakers of Indian cinema - Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bharadwaj, Nupoor Asthana, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal and Alankrita Shrivastava, also explore different textures, parts and faces of the city of dreams, Mumbai.

Modern Love Mumbai starts streaming on May 13, 2022, across 240 countries and territories.

