To kick off the promotions for upcoming Amazon Original series Modern Love Hyderabad, a few cast members and creators were spotted during wee hours of the day at the historic Charminar. Producer Elahe Hiptoola, actors Abijeet Duddala, Naresh Agastya, Komalee Prasad and director Uday Gurrala were seen posing in front of the structure to announce the launch of new Telugu Amazon Original.

Commenting to the moment, Elahe Hiptoola, producer of Amazon Original series Modern Love Hyderabad, “It’s an extremely overwhelming feeling to be standing in front of the iconic and gorgeous Charminar, a structure that is symbolic of Hyderabad. Apart from having lived all my life in this beautiful city, I began my career as a storyteller with Hyderabad Blues which introduced the world to the uniqueness of this city and with Modern Love Hyderabad we go further in bringing the common people, culture and cuisine to audiences. We are super excited for the series to launch on 8 July 2022 on Amazon Prime Video and hope viewers across the globe will enjoy our delicious spread and fall in love in with these heart-warming gems.

