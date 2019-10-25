You are here:

Modern Love: Amazon Studios renews anthology series featuring Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, for second season

Amazon Studio has given a sophomore season order to its new anthology series Modern Love.

The show, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 18 October, is based on New York Times column and podcast and features standalone stories of everyday romance.

You can never have 2 much love! We’ll be back for a second season with all-new #ModernLove stories! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FpGJsDkdaj — Modern Love (@modernlovetv) October 24, 2019

The first season featured actors like Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, John Slattery, Catherine Keener, Julia Garner, Andrew Scott, Sofia Boutella and Andy Garcia, among others.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, series creator John Carney has inked an overall deal with the studio for creating and developing original content.

"Being given a green light to proceed with Modern Love is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love, while opening up the series into new cities and worlds. The possibilities are truly endless," Carney said.

"Subsequent seasons can really branch out and dig deep into what it means to love in this complicated world. It's incredible news for everyone involved in the series, and we are dizzy with possibilities moving forward," he added.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said Modern Love has been incredibly received by the subscribers.

"It's a show with so much emotion and warmth — every episode touches the heart in a different way. We're so excited we'll be able to bring our global Prime Video customers more of the beautiful stories of romance, friendship, and family from Modern Love," she added.

