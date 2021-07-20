Modern Love Season 2, inspired by The New York Times column of the same name, will release on Amazon Prime Video on 13 August.

This week, Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer of the second season of romance anthology Modern Love. An official trailer of Tilda Swinton's Memoria, which premiered on 15 July at the Cannes Film Festival, was also launched.

Here is a round-up of the latest trailers

Modern Love 2

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of the second season of its romance anthology Modern Love.

The new season of the anthology series, inspired by The New York Times column of the same name, consists of eight half-hour episodes.

The cast of the second season includes names such as Kit Harington, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Kathryn Gallagher, Nikki M James, Aparna Nancherla, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Jack Reynor, among others.

Modern Love 2 will premiere on 13 August.

Bake Squad

Netflix announced a new competition series Bake Squad, which will premiere on 11 August. In the reality show, four bakers, chosen by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who also serves as host, will battle it out to see who can create the best dessert. Bake Squad will feature bakers Maya-Camille Broussard, Ashley Holt, Gonzo Jimenez and Christophe Rull, reports Variety.

Memoria

Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul's Memoria, which premiered on 15 July at Cannes Film Festival, will be released later this year in the United States by distributor Neon. An official trailer was released for the same earlier this week.

The official synopsis for the film dubs it a “bewildering drama” following a Scottish woman (Tilda Swinton) who, while in Colombia, hears a loud noise at daybreak and “begins experiencing a mysterious sensory syndrome.”

Flee

Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau have lent their voices to the English version of animated Danish documentary Flee directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen. The doc had its premiere at Sundance Film Festival this year on 28 January.

Flee chronicles the true story of Amin Nawabi (a pseudonym) journey as a child refugee from Afghanistan. Ahmed and Coster-Waldau serve as executive producers on the doc, whose North American rights were bought by Neon.

How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3

How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast), a German show, revolves around a high-school outcast and nerd Moritz Zimmermann (Maximilian Mundt), who attempts to rekindle his love for ex-girlfriend Lisa Novak (Lena Klenke), by selling ecstasy online.

The official synopsis of the third season reads as "Moritz suddenly finds himself totally alone and desperately trying to hold on to power as CEO of MyDrugs. But when Lenny’s condition suddenly worsens and he needs Moritz’s help, the two best friends (and Dan, for some reason) come back together for one last job – with explosive consequences.”

How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3 will release on Netflix on 27 July.