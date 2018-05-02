You are here:

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland cast in Legally Blonde director Robert Luketic's romcom The Wedding Year

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is all set to feature in the romcom The Wedding Year.

The 27-year-old actor will be directed by Legally Blonde filmmaker Robert Luketic for Lakeshore Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story revolves around a marriage-averse Los Angeles-based photographer (Hyland), who is invited to 15 weddings in the same year with her new ready-to-tie-the-knot boyfriend.

The actor is executive producing, with Lakeshore's Gary Lucchesi, Marc Reid and Mark Korshak attached as producers.

Production will begin later this month in Los Angeles.

