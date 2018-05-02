You are here:

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland cast in Legally Blonde director Robert Luketic's romcom The Wedding Year

PTI

May,02 2018 18:59:39 IST

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is all set to feature in the romcom The Wedding Year.

The 27-year-old actor will be directed by Legally Blonde filmmaker Robert Luketic for Lakeshore Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sarah Hyland. Image via Twitter

The story revolves around a marriage-averse Los Angeles-based photographer (Hyland), who is invited to 15 weddings in the same year with her new ready-to-tie-the-knot boyfriend.

The actor is executive producing, with Lakeshore's Gary Lucchesi, Marc Reid and Mark Korshak attached as producers.

Production will begin later this month in Los Angeles.

