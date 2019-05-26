Moby apologises to actress Natalie Portman after claiming they 'dated' when she was 20

Richard Melville Hall, better known by his stage name Moby, apologised to actress Natalie Portman for what he wrote about her in his memoir Then It Fell Apart, reports The Guardian. Moby had stated (in his account) that he had a relationship with the Oscar-winning actress after meeting her at his concert when he was 33 and she, 20. He mentioned how Portman had flirted with him in his dressing room. Later, he tried to date Portman in the early 2000s.

Moby wrote in his book that he had tried to become her boyfriend and later, through a phone call, the actress apparently told him that she had met someone else. "I was relieved that I'd never have to tell her how damaged I was," Moby added.

The actress on the other hand denied these claims in her Harper's Bazaar interview on Thursday, stating that she was 18 years when the two met. "I was surprised to hear that he characterised the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school," she said.

This denial was followed by Moby's personal update, which is now deleted, on Instagram where the musician claimed that the actress' statements were hurtful. "It hurts to be lied about, especially as I've always respected her, and I thought we were friends," he had said.

Following widespread backlash after that, Moby again issued an apology to the actress saying that he should have acted "more responsibly and respectfully", given that he is quite senior to Portman (age-wise).

Check out Moby's apology:

Updated Date: May 26, 2019 12:28:51 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.