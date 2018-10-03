You are here:

MNS member Ameya Khokpar dismisses Tanushree Dutta's allegations against his party

FP Staff

Oct,03 2018 16:33:55 IST

Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegations against Nana Patekar have been dominating the news ever since she opened up about the alleged incident in a television interview. The actress also shared that she had received threats of a violent attack from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), adding that Mumbai Police had reportedly offered her 24-hour protection. However, MNS member Ameya Khopkar on 2 October dismissed her claims against his party.

Tanushree Dutta. Image via Facebook

In an interview with India Today TV, Khopkar said, "I had shared a clip of the incident where her car was attacked. In that clip, you can see that a few media representatives attacked her car after she had some argument with them. No MNS worker or leader could been seen because we were never there."

He also asserted that MNS has always supported Bollywood artistes, even running campaigns against Pakistani actors so that Indian actors would not be denied work. He also said that Dutta's move was a publicity stunt and the party has chosen not to react to it.

Minister of State for Home (Rural) Deepak Kesarkar has also commented on this issue. Kesarkar told news agency ANI that a person of Patekar's status cannot be accused of such an incident.

