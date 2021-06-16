Best known as the 'dancing superstar' of the 80’s, Mithun Chakraborty is recognised for his disco dance numbers and action sequences in Bollywood films.

Legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty endearingly called the Indian Jackson and Mithun Da turns 71 today. Best known as the Dancing Superstar of the 80’s, he will always be recognised for his disco dance numbers and action sequences in Bollywood films.

Like many B-town celebs, Mithun's debut film was iconic. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for Mrinal Sen's Mrigayaa that was released in 1976. Mithun has worked in over 300 films and honoured with three National Film Awards, according to Free Press Journal.

The actor is a former Rajya Sabha member of the TMC, but quit the Upper House in 2016 after his name surfaced in Saradha Ponzi scam. This year he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in March.

Mithun’s unique pelvic thrust in the title track of Disco Dancer was inspired by Elvis Presley and earned him many fans. Tribune writes that he is also famous for his machine dance, twist, disco, break dance, hip-hop and American locking-popping.

Mithun’s all dance-based songs were mostly composed by disco king Bappi Lahiri, who churned out the grooviest songs of all times. As Mithun turns a year older, below are few of his evergreen super hit song that once topped the music charts:

'I am a Disco Dancer'



This song is from the classic movie Disco Dancer by B Subhash. The movie revolves around Mithun’s character Jimmy from poverty to becoming India’s best disco dancer. Sung by Vijay Benedict, this song made Mithun the nation’s heartthrob. When this track was released, it was on top of all major music charts across India, writes News18.

'Jimmi Jimmi Jimmi'



Sung by Parvati Khan, this song became a rage in many countries. Along with Mithun’s move, Bappi Lahiri’s music made this song a hit. The two collaborated on almost all disco songs and most of them made headlines.

'Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyar'



Another song from the movie Disco Dancer made headlines. This track Yaad Aa Raha Hai also went on to become a chartbuster. The singer of this song was Bappi Lahiri who also composed the track.

'Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba'



This song featured in the movie Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, which also reigned hearts and charts worldwide. This party number was quite popular in pubs and weddings. Though Mithun was not picturised as dancing in this song, his intense and passionate drumming won hearts.

'Pehle Rock and Roll'



This song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Nazia Hassan. From the movie Main Balwaan, Mithun’s dance moves were worth watching on screen. It was again Bappi Lahiri who composed this track and the lyrics were penned by Anjaan.