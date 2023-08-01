According to reports, demand has skyrocketed for the diabetes and obesity treatment Ozempic, as many social media influencers and celebrities are suspected of using the diabetic drug as a quick fix for weight loss. According to GBH news, patients taking the injection for its intended purpose are having trouble filling their prescriptions. And, the focus on celebrity weight loss is impacting body image and the body positivity movement, guests on Greater Boston said.

Ozempic drug which is used to help manage blood sugar level is becoming a huge craze among Hollywood celebrities. Amy Schumer, American comedian has used this medication, according to insiders.com for weight loss and has denied it. According to a report published in Newsweek, the diabetes medication Ozempic has become an ubiquitous part of the public conversation in recent months, not least because it has been touted as something of a weight loss wonder drug on social media.

Weight loss is a crucial goal in managing type 2 diabetes, as emphasized by the American Diabetes Association and the European Association of Diabetes algorithm. In addition to targeting blood sugar levels (HbA1c), setting goals for weight loss is also essential.

Dr Rajiv Kovil, Diabetologist, Chairperson at Zandra Healthcare, Mumbai explains that a weight reduction of 5 to 7 percent can significantly benefit individuals with type 2 diabetes. Certain medications used to treat type 2 diabetes can facilitate weight loss. These medications fall into two categories: GLP-1 receptor agonists and SGLT-2 inhibitors. GLP-1 drugs work by reducing cravings, hunger, and intestinal movement, leading to a decreased food intake and a sense of fullness. On the other hand, SGLT-2 inhibitors contribute to weight loss by promoting the excretion of sugar through urine and subsequent weight reduction.

Diabetic medication for weight loss

The Newsweek report says, celebrities and influencers alike have endorsed the drug, Ozempic as a fat-melting miracle, and the hashtag #ozempic has amassed hundreds of millions of views on TikTok. Ozempic is an injectable prescription drug that is used to manage blood sugar levels in patients with Type 2 diabetes. It is based on a naturally occurring human hormone called glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), which plays an important role in regulating appetite and blood sugar levels.

But non-diabetics using these medications for weight loss, how safe is the situation is a big question mark. Dr Rajiv Kovil says that for weight loss purposes, two globally approved drugs initially used for people with type 2 diabetes for blood sugar control are now utilized by non-diabetics as well. “One of these drugs is an injectable called Liraglutide, which is approved for obesity treatment without diabetes at a daily dose of 3 milligrams. At lower doses, up to 1.8 milligrams per day, it is indicated for managing blood sugar levels in people with diabetes. Another injectable medication, semaglutide, has shown remarkable weight loss results of approximately 12.5% in studies involving individuals with obesity but without diabetes.”

In the USA, liraglutide and injectable semaglutide have been approved for weight loss by the FDA for obese non-diabetic patients. However, these are prescription drugs and must be taken under medical supervision. Consequently, it can also be used by non-diabetics for weight loss, while still being effective for managing blood sugar levels in those with diabetes. Dr Rajiv Kovil further adds, “It’s important to note that oral semaglutide is available in strengths of 3, 7, and 14 milligrams, and while it is an antidiabetic drug, its approved indication is solely for treating blood sugar in people with diabetes. It should not be prescribed to non-diabetic individuals for obesity. Healthcare practitioners must responsibly prescribe these medications based on their approved indications.”

Potential harms associated with these medications

It is crucial to avoid prescribing these medications to individuals with a family history of medullary thyroid cancer or those with a history of pancreatitis or high-risk factors for pancreatitis.

Unethical to prescribe these medications to non-diabetic patients

In India, injection Liraglutide is available up to a 1.8 milligram dose and with an approval for obesity treatment. Therefore, it can be used both for managing blood sugar in type 2 diabetes and for treating obesity. Experts says, Injection semaglutide has also received approval for use in individuals with type 2 diabetes and obesity; however, it has not yet been launched in India. It is essential to adhere to approved indications for these medications. Oral semaglutide, available in the country, has approval solely for treating blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, not for obesity.

Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker, Consultant Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Saifee, Namaha and Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Mumbai says, “As of now, only injectable semaglutide is approved in India as a weight loss medication, however, it is not available for use. The only other drug that is approved for weight loss in India is “orlistat” which has limited efficacy. It is not unethical to prescribe approved drugs for weight loss as it forms for another tool to battle the scourge of obesity. However, one must be careful with off label use of unapproved drugs for weight loss.”

Misuse of this drugs can be dangerous

Most of these drugs have gastro-intestinal side effects like nausea and vomiting. Hence it is important to escalate the dose gradually. In rare cases, gall bladder stones and pancreatitis have been reported. These drugs are also not prescribed to anyone with a family history of thyroid cancer of familial syndromes like Multiple endocrine neoplasia (MEN).