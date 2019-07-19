You are here:

Mission Mangal: Trailer of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's film sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

The trailer of Jagan Shakti's highly anticipated space drama Mission Mangal has inspired hilarious memes on social media. The film, which traces the journey of the scientists who made India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) possible, stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles.

Though the trailer is garnering heaps of praises, a few of the films dialogues, particularly the ones delivered by Kumar and Dalip Tahil, have caught the eye of meme-makers.

Check out some of the best Mission Mangal here:

When your school friends make reunion plan on Whatsapp. #MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/PyFx9lUccv — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 18, 2019

To do list : Aaj main 10baje sojaunga Internet : #MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/jcbgvlOAFs — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) July 18, 2019

Catching a jam packed train from Dadar in peak hours. #MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/15fvXv8OhY — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 18, 2019

#MissionMangalTrailer

Professor : Pure semester tumlogo ne kuch ni kiya,ab ek raat me syllabus kaise complete karoge?

Le Engineers : pic.twitter.com/LN2qjvTE7j — Ã✞Øʍɨȼ🌟 (@Atomic404) July 18, 2019

When you want to go from Thane to South Bombay on your Royal Enfield bike. #MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/SaaAod0PMD — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 18, 2019

Going from home to office during peak hour Bangalore traffic. #MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/ZIMlhuHEmz — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) July 18, 2019

Produced by R Balki, Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios, Mission Mangal is slated to release on Independence Day this year. The film will face a box-office clash with John Abraham's Batla House.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2019 12:15:34 IST