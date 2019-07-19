You are here:

Mission Mangal: Trailer of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's film sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

FP Staff

Jul 19, 2019 12:15:34 IST

The trailer of Jagan Shakti's highly anticipated space drama Mission Mangal has inspired hilarious memes on social media. The film, which traces the journey of the scientists who made India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) possible, stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles.

Though the trailer is garnering heaps of praises, a few of the films dialogues, particularly the ones delivered by Kumar and Dalip Tahil, have caught the eye of meme-makers.

Check out some of the best Mission Mangal here:

 

Produced by R Balki, Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios, Mission Mangal is slated to release on Independence Day this year. The film will face a box-office clash with John Abraham's Batla House.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2019 12:15:34 IST

tags: Akshay Kumar , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Kirti Kulhari , Mission Mangal , mission mangal trailer , Shareworthy , Sharman Joshi , Sonakshi Sinha , Taapsee Pannu , Vidya Balan

also see

Mission Mangal teaser: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee lead the launch of India’s first satellite to Mars

Mission Mangal teaser: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee lead the launch of India’s first satellite to Mars

Mission Mangal: First poster featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee unveiled

Mission Mangal: First poster featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee unveiled

Mission Mangal trailer: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu lead this inspiring story

Mission Mangal trailer: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu lead this inspiring story