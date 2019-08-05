Mission Mangal stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapse Pannu appear on Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane

Ahead of the release of Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar and his team are on an exhausting promotional spree. Recently, Akshay made an appearance on Madhuri Dixit Nene's ongoing dance reality show Dance Deewane, which has the Bollywood veteran as one of its judges. He was accompanied by his co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menen.



Mission Mangal, a space drama helmed by newcomer director Jagan Shakti, is a retelling of India's first ever mission to Mars. Kumar plays scientist Rakesh Dhawan, who, along with Balan's Tara Shinde, assembles a team of scientists from different backgrounds to send a satellite to Mars. Despite facing skepticism from the higher-ups and lack of funding, they manage to successfully execute the mission.

While talking about the female-dominated cast, Kumar had said to Press Trust of India they are the real heroes of Mission Mangal, "The script demands them to be ahead. They are the real heroes. I am supposed to be behind them even though I am producing it. I am very happy to see these five girls, who are very big in their own way, and are not bothered that there are five of them in the film, come together."

The film is produced by Kumar's production house Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios. R Balki, who directed Kumar in Padman, is also a producer on Mission Mangal.

Mission Mangal is scheduled to release on 15 August and will clash with John Abraham's Batla House. The second season of Netflix India's original Sacred Games is also slated to release on Independence Day.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2019 19:10:35 IST