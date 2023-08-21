Mission Mangal, Koi…Mil Gaya & more: 5 Indian movies that explore space dimensions in an intriguing way
As you witness the Chandrayaan 3 launch, here are a few Indian films that explores the space drama in a captivating way
It’s a proud moment for all the Indians as Chandrayaan 3 is just one step away from landing on moon. While we all are waiting for this historic moment, let’s have a look at some Indian films that explores the space dimension in an intriguing and captivating manner.
Mission Mangal
Director Jagan Shakti’s blockbuster space drama, which revolves around India’s inspiring Mangalyaan success, features the ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Sharman Joshi, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and others.
Koi…Mil Gaya
The Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rekha, Prem Chopra, Rajat Bedi, and Johnny Lever starrer space romantic drama clicked with the audience due to its ultimate amalgamation with sci-fi and human emotions. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2023.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Apart from directing this space drama, R Madhavan also played the titular of aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan. The film narrates the true story of the scientist, who took India’s space exploration to new heights. Also starring Simran and Rajit Kapoor in prominent roles, the film also has cameos of Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.
Kalai Arasi
The first Indian space film, which was directed by A. Kasilingam, released in 1963. Featuring MG Ramachandran and P. Bhanumathi Ramakrishna in lead roles, the film was a box office success, however, it didn’t open the path of this genre in the country as the audiences had very less about space and its elements.
Antariksham 9000 KMPH
The Telugu space drama, which stars Varun Tej, Aditi Rao Hydari, Lavanya Tripathi, Rahman, Srinivas Avasarala, Satya Dev, and Raja Chembolu, was directed by Sankalp Reddy. While the makers successfully presented the film as a visual spectacle, too much of drama failed to grab the audience and unfortunately turned out to be a forgettable affair at the box office.
