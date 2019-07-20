You are here:

Mission Mangal: ISRO praises Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan-starrer space drama's trailer

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which is all geared up for its most ambitious space mission, Chandrayaan 2, is going into raptures for the Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal.

The flick's trailer that dropped on 18 July (Thursday) did not only impress the audience but also left ISRO with admiration for the incredible portraiture of its team.

ISRO praised the film's trailer via official Twitter handle.

#MissionMangalTrailer beautifully shows the glimpses of emotions and passion with which #TeamISRO works — ISRO (@isro) July 19, 2019

The team also wished Akshay Kumar luck. The ace actor is essaying the role of senior scientist Rakesh Dhawan.

As #ISRO prepares for landmark launch of #Chandrayaan2, #TeamISRO wishes @akshaykumar all the best for #MissionMangal and all his future endeavour — ISRO (@isro) July 19, 2019

The film, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving something extraordinary.

Besides Akshay, Mission Mangal features a stellar star-cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, HG Dattatreya and Sharman Joshi.

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and presented by Fox Star Studios. R Balki, who directed Kumar in Padman, also serves as a producer on the project.

Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to land in theatres on Independence Day, this year.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2019 10:57:08 IST