Mission Mangal: ISRO praises Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan-starrer space drama's trailer

FP Staff

Jul 20, 2019 10:57:08 IST

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which is all geared up for its most ambitious space mission, Chandrayaan 2, is going into raptures for the Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal.

Akshay Kumar in a still from Mission Mangal. YouTube

The flick's trailer that dropped on 18 July (Thursday) did not only impress the audience but also left ISRO with admiration for the incredible portraiture of its team.

ISRO praised the film's trailer via official Twitter handle.

The team also wished Akshay Kumar luck. The ace actor is essaying the role of senior scientist Rakesh Dhawan.

The film, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving something extraordinary.

Besides Akshay, Mission Mangal features a stellar star-cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, HG Dattatreya and Sharman Joshi.

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and presented by Fox Star Studios.  R Balki, who directed Kumar in Padman, also serves as a producer on the project.

Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to land in theatres on Independence Day, this year.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

