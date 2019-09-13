Mission Mangal box office collection: Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar's space film crosses Rs 200 cr mark

Mission Mangal has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in its fourth week. The film has earned a total of Rs 200.16 crore and has become the highest-grossing Independence Day release for the country.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya, and Sharman Joshi. Mission Mangal is a fictional account of ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission or the Mangalyaan launched in 2013.

The film earned Rs 2.97 crore this week (considering the ticket sales of Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday), and bolstered the total collections beyond the Rs 200 crore mark.

Mission Mangal had crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on Day 3, Rs 100 crore on Day 5, Rs 150 crore on Day 11 and Rs 175 crore on Day 14.

The film has turned out to be Akshay's highest-grossing film in the overseas market. Trade analysts note that it has earned over $7.2 million with countries US and Canada being the key contributors.

Mission Mangal was released on 15 August, alongside John Abraham's cop thriller Batla House, and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, the space film rightly appealed to the masses, and opened to a staggering Rs. 29.16 crores on the opening day, making it Akshay's highest opener till date. 15 August incidentally also marks the 50th anniversary of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Dairy brand Amul, known for its interesting take on current events, also joined the celebration and tweeted a 'Mission Makhan' picture. The brand shared an illustration to celebrate the spirit of Indian Space and Research Institutes (ISRO) scientists with a picture of a boy (resembling Akshay Kumar's character from the film) with the Amul girl enjoying the iconic bread and butter combination.

#Amul Topical: Bollywood hit on scientists of ISRO who contributed to Mars Orbiter Mission! pic.twitter.com/LS5qzc798m — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 23, 2019

