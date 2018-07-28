Mission: Impossible — Fallout star Rebecca Ferguson says, 'Never fought for space, always treated as an equal'

Swedish actor Rebecca Ferguson, who has made her name in the Mission: Impossible films, says she has always ensured she is treated equally on movie sets, whether it’s finding her own space in the action-driven blockbuster series fronted by Tom Cruise or doing jaw-dropping stunts.

A lot has changed in Hollywood’s gender politics this year and Ferguson is confident that change is here to stay. As Ilsa Faust, an MI6 agent, Ferguson has created a unique space for herself in the film series by bringing a certain emotional gravitas to the spy thriller while also matching steps with Cruise’s Ethan Hunt when it comes to action sequences.

“I think it is incredible... it is about time isn’t it?” Ferguson said when asked whether it was important for women to be an equal participant in action films.

“I’m incredibly lucky to be a part of this film, where I feel I’m one among everyone. It does not matter whether it is men or women on the set. I felt that in the last one (Rogue Nation) too even though there were not many women. I felt like an equal and I have always been treated that way. And, I have also ensured that I am treated that way,” the actor told Press Trust of India in an interview.

Ferguson, 34, who has acted in two MI films, including the latest Mission: Impossible - Fallout, is hopeful about the changes taking place in Hollywood post the Harvey Weinstein scandal that launched a global revolution in gender politics. “I think we are in time for change. I think it might be slow and there would be episodic ups and downs. (But) A lot of goodness should come from it. Otherwise, we should not stop,” she said.

The latest Misson Impossible film features new cast additions in Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett but Ferguson was not worried about her space in the narrative. “I never feel like I fight for space. I just take it,” she laughed.

For her, it has always been about the way the story is told. “I don’t find it interesting to put elbows out to get screen time. That’s not how it works. That’s not what the filming is about. It is about creating an incredible arc for your story and to merge with other people.

“(And) It has been written by an incredible storyteller (director Christopher McQuarrie). When I go to work with a writer and director, I should be able to feel confident in their work. Sometimes we change things and sometimes they cut things out. But it is for the better of the film.”

In Fallout, Ferguson’s character is trying to stay a step ahead of Hunt and his team to capture a villain. Their relationship may place them on opposite ends of the spectrum but they share an unspoken bond. “The only thing that makes a character interesting is giving a certain depth to him or her. We can’t be shallow and just have fighting sequences, look great in outfits, ride bikes. It is important to have a certain emotional depth to them and it is something that Tom has always had.”

The film, which was shot around the globe in destinations such as Paris, London, New Zealand and Abu Dhabi, recently premiered in the French capital. A Paramount Pictures movie, Mission: Impossible - Fallout will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

The film also stars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 12:41 PM