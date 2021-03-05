Missing Priyanka Chopra, feeling disconnected from world inspired new album Spaceman, reveals Nick Jonas

Spaceman, Nick Jonas' upcoming fourth studio album, set to release on 12 March.

Nick Jonas has opened up about his upcoming album Spaceman, revealing it was the absence of his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas that inspired his music.

During his appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Jonas Brothers singer spoke about the impact the pandemic and quarantine had on him.

"I sort of started writing this record back in July. My wife was over in Germany finishing up this little movie called The Matrix. And I was like, 'You know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and now my person.' And I just dug in writing," Jonas recounted. The album started to shape after a couple of days.

He went on to talk about how the quarantine year resulted in a feeling of "being disconnected from reality, disconnected from the world, feeling like we're on our own planet." He reiterated how throughout the period he missed Chopra Jonas, and when they reconnected, it inspired the theme of "hopefulness for the future and seeing a brighter day ahead."

Earlier, Jonas had described Spaceman as "love letters" to his wife.

"Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important," he said in an interview to Apple Music.