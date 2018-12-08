You are here:

Miss World 2018: Tamil Nadu-born Anukreethy Vas in running for the coveted crown

The grand finale of Miss World 2018 will be held today on 8 December and all eyes are on Trichy-Tamil Nadu born Anukreethy Vas, who has been selected in the top 30 amongst the 118 contestants participating this year.

The 20-year old, who won the Femina Miss India 2018 crown in June, will represent India at the 68th edition of Miss World pageant.

She was crowned the winner of Femina Miss India 2018 by the outgoing titleholder Manushi Chillar.

The model was crowned Femina Miss India Tamil Nadu 2018 in February and was also feted with Miss Beautiful Smile and Beauty with a Purpose awards at the competition.

India jointly holds the record of the most Miss World winners, with Priyanka Chopra in 2000, Yukta Mookhey in 1999, Diana Hayden in 1997, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1994 and Reita Faria Powell in 1966. Last year, Manushi Chillar brought home the crown after a dry spell of 17 years.

