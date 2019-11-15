Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar to debut opposite Akshay Kumar in upcoming historical drama Prithviraj

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the upcoming historical film Prithviraj. The movie will be produced by YRF Films and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. On his 52nd birthday, Kumar had shared a brief teaser of the film and revealed that it is scheduled to hit cinemas on Diwali 2020.

Prithviraj is based on the life and heroism of the fearless Rajput warrior and king, Prithviraj Chauhan. While Akshay will play the titular character, Manushi will essay the role of Sanyogita, his love interest in the film.

Dwivedi said that Manushi auditioned "for the role a couple of times". He said, "We were looking to find someone who could match the magnetic persona of Sanyogita and we found that in Manushi. We wanted to be dead sure with this casting and she nailed it each time. She has been rehearsing six days a week since then and is being thoroughly groomed for the last nine months by Yash Raj Films (YRF)," reports News18.

Manushi finds it a "huge responsibility" to play princess Sanyogita. "She was a powerful personality and she stood up for what is right and took the most important decisions of her life by herself. Her life is an extremely important chapter in Indian history and I will try my best to play her as accurately as possible," she says to Indo-Asian News Service.

Meanwhile, Akshay who was last in ensemble comedy Housefull 4 has a string of releases lined up for upcoming year. He is awaiting the release of urban comedy Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. He will also feature in Rohit Shetty's cop film Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif. Akshay is also a part of Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of Raghava Lawrence's super-hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana.

