FP Staff

Apr 02, 2019 10:44:53 IST

Miss Peru 2019 Anyella Grados has been stripped off her title and has been barred from participating in the Miss Universe pageant, after a video of Grados surfaced on social media showing her drunk and vomiting, reports Daily Mail. The Miss Universe competition is scheduled to be held later this year.

Jessica Newton, the director of the Miss Peru pageant, confirmed that the organisation is no longer affiliated with Grados. "I think that the national queen has to be above all humble and committed, (Grados) is a figure that has to maintain an image," she was quoted as saying by the publication.

The video, the same report states, was recorded by Miss Teen Peru 2018 Camila Canicoba, who was placed third in the Miss Peru contest. She has claimed that she had mistakenly uploaded the video on social media.

Meanwhile, Grados has said that she will take legal action against Canicoba for invading her privacy. "I will take the legal actions against the person who has filmed without my consent, and then spread the images that impinged against my honor and my reputation," Grados said in a statement, the report said.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019 10:46:09 IST

