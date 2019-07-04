Miss India 2019 winners Suman Rao, Shivani Jadhav, Shreya Shanker to collaborate for JioTalks session

On 5 July, the 2019 Miss India winners will collaborate for an interactive JioTalks session. The session will be presided by Suman Rao who was crowned Miss India World 2019. She will be joined by Shivani Jadhav and Shreya Shanker who were inducted as Miss Grand India 2019 and Miss India United Continents 2019 respectively.

The women are scheduled to start the interaction at 2 PM, which will be streamed live, where they will share stories of their journey to success. Further they will also participate in a Question and Answer round with live audience members present.

This year, 22-year-old Rajasthan beauty was crowned Miss India 2019 by her predecessor Anukreethy Vas. The first runner-up Sanjana Vij from Telangana was sashed by 2018 Miss Grand India Meenakshi Chaudhary of Haryana. Besides this, Bihar's Shreya Shanker was crowned as Miss India United Continents 2019 and Chhattisgarh's Shivani Jadhav as Miss Grand India 2019.

The illustrious panel of judges included Miss World 2018 Vanessa Poncedel, Indian designer duo Falguni and Shane Peocock, sprinter dutee chand, actor Aayush Sharma, footballer Sunil Chhetri, actor Chitrangda, actor Huma Qureshi and choreographer Remo Dsouza. The event was a star-studded affair with various film personalities as attendees. The finale of Miss India 2019 was hosted by Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and Miss India-World 2017 Manushi Chillar. Performances by Katrina Kaif, Kaushal, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi added glam to the glittering event.

Suman will now represent India at Miss World 2019 pageant to be held in Pattaya, Thailand on 7 December. Suman who was determined about winning the pageant said in an interview, “When you get yourself determined towards a particular goal in life, every single nerve and fibre of your body starts working into that direction for a victorious journey."

JioTalks by Femina Miss India 2019 will be streamed live on www.jiotalks.com

