Miss India 2019: 22-year-old Suman Rao from Rajasthan wins beauty pageant

Rajasthan beauty Suman Rao on Saturday was crowned as Femina Miss India 2019. The 22-year-old was crowned by her predecessor Anukreethy Vas, Miss India 2019.The first runner-up Sanjana Vij from Telangana was sashed by 2018 Miss Grand India Meenakshi Chaudhary of Haryana.

Besides this, Bihar's Shreya Shankar was crowned as Miss India United Continents 2019 and Chhattisgarh's Shivani Jadhav as Miss Grand India 2019. From the judges to hosts the pageant was the star-studded affair. The finale of Miss India 2019 was hosted by Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and Miss India-World 2017 Manushi Chillar. Performances by Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi added glam to the glittering event.

Check out Miss India — Suman Rao:

Various film personalities including Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza and Chitrangada Singh also attended the grand contest. Suman will now represent India at Miss World 2019 pageant to be held in Pattaya, Thailand on 7 December 2019. Femina Miss India 2019 is the 56th edition of Miss India beauty pageant.

Rajasthan's Suman Rao was crowned #MissIndia2019 tonight. Bihar's Shreya Shankar was crowned Miss India United Continents 2019 & Chhattisgarh's Shivani Jadhav was crowned Miss Grand India 2019. Telangana's Sanjana Vij was crowned Miss India 2019 runner-up(Pic courtesy:Miss India) pic.twitter.com/vFUISMISZe — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019

