Miss America scraps swimsuit competition from its pageant, will no longer judge physical appearance

The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants on their appearance.

They made the public announcement over Twitter:

We're changing out of our swimsuits and into a whole new era #byebyebikini #MissAmerica2019 pic.twitter.com/pgyHotpoYz — Miss America Org (@MissAmericaOrg) June 5, 2018

Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who is head of the organization's board of trustees, made the announcement today on Good Morning America. She also says the group will make changes to the evening wear portion of the competition, adding it will not judge women on their chosen attire.

JUST IN: "We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance. That's huge. And that means we will no longer have a swimsuit competition." - @GretchenCarlson on the major changes coming to @MissAmericaOrg https://t.co/ICRIsRN71h pic.twitter.com/IWKcVvCC50 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 5, 2018

The changes follow an email scandal in December in which former leaders denigrated the intelligence and personal lives of former Miss Americas.

That led to a shakeup at the top, and the group's top three leadership posts are now held by women.

The changes will start with this year's broadcast on 9 September.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 20:23 PM