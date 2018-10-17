Mirzapur teaser unveiled; Katrina Kaif announces Abu Dhabi schedule wrap-up of Bharat: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Amazon Prime Video releases second teaser trailer for original series Mirzapur

After unveiling a teaser last week focusing on Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya, Amazon Prime Video shared the second teaser trailer of Mizapur, introducing Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, executing four men as a one-man firing squad. Shot around Varanasi, Mirzapur and Mumbai, the Gurmeet Singh directorial venture chronicles the tale of a gangster who is into the business of weapons and ammunition. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, the web series also stars Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi. Katrina Kaif, Ali Abbas Zafar announce Abu Dhabi schedule wrap of Bharat

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat is one of the most anticipated films for 2019. Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Instagram to announce the wrap of the Abu Dhabi schedule of the film, and expressed his pleasure shooting with Salman Khan in Abu Dhabi for the second time after Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina, on the other hand, shared a picture with Salman and Sunil Grover saying that the trio went for shopping after the wrap of the film's latest schedule.

Grant Gustin shares first poster for DC's Elseworlds crossover

View this post on Instagram

....Wut? (ALERT: This is not fan art)

A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on Oct 16, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

The upcoming Arrowverse crossover Elseworlds will reimagine all its favourite characters. In the new promotional poster, Stephen Amell and Grant Gustin have switched superhero roles, making the former The Flash and the latter Green Arrow. Amell shared the poster with the caption, "My name is Barry Allen and I am the fastest man alive." In the CW’s upcoming three-episode crossover event, Green Arrow, Supergirl and The Flash will be visiting Gotham City. Mallika Dua shares image with father: Heroes aren’t made or broken overnight

Comedienne and TV personality Mallika Dua posted an image with father Vinod Dua, captioning it "Heroes aren’t made or broken overnight". Journalist Vinod Dua was recently accused of sexual misconduct, following which daughter Mallika was called out by many on Twitter. Mallika issued a statement regarding the same, clarifying that it was not her "battle to fight." Though she would stand by her father as he fights his battle, she would continue to "stand up against bigotry, misogyny, stand up for survivors," as per the statement.

Lisa Ray celebrates Durga Puja with family

View this post on Instagram

My girls need to know that the qualities of the goddess are within them. Hope to ensure they are exposed to all traditions and cultures and find their own meaningful way to settle the soul’s questions...sort of like mama.

A post shared by lisaraniray (@lisaraniray) on Oct 16, 2018 at 2:42am PDT

Lisa Ray shared a series of images with her children and father as she celebrated Durga Puja. The actress took to Instagram on 17 September to announce that she had become a mother to twins, Sufi and Soleil, who were born via surrogacy. She will also be penning her memoir next year that would chronicle her journey from being an actor and her fight with cancer to attaining motherhood through surrogacy.

Arjun Kapoor shares birthday wishes for uncle Sanjay in throwback image

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday @sanjaykapoor2500 my uncle, brother, friend & once in a while the strict father that dad used to hate being !!!

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Oct 16, 2018 at 6:04pm PDT

Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for his forthcoming film Namaste England, shared a throwback image with uncle Sanjay, wishing him on his birthday. Arjun will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside his Namaste England co-actor Parineeti Chopra and Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. On the other hand, Sanjay Kapoor will feature next in Bedhab and The Zoya Factor with niece Sonam Kapoor.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 15:59 PM