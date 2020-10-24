Mirzapur season 2 leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram hours after premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Reports state the leaked episodes are available in HD as well as in rip-cam versions on the piracy sites.

The second season of Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Faizal-starrer Mirzapur has finally released on Amazon Prime Video on 23 October. However, according to media reports, the series has been leaked online for free on piracy site Tamilrockers as well as on Telegram, among others.

Mirzapur Season 1 too had been leaked online after it was released online last year.

As per a report in Latestly, the series is available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions. The report adds that numerous search terms are being used to download the full series such as Mirzapur 2 Full Series Download, Mirzapur 2 Full Series Tamilrockers and so on.

As per the official synopsis of the second season, following the Gorakhpur wedding massacre where both Sweety and Bablu are killed, Munna sees himself as invincible. While Guddu and Golu are nowhere to be found after the wedding, Akhandanand aka Kaleen Bhaiya has set his sights beyond Mirzapur. The original cast comprising of Ali Faizal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, among others will reprise their roles in the new season and will be joined by Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar. The second season has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai while the story has been written by Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna.

Initial reviews of the show suggest that in season 2, Kaleen Bhaiya has vowed to make his son Munna capable of carrying forward his legacy and ruling the city. While Guddu is healing from past wounds through what transpired in season one, Dimpy and Golu are healing him and preparing him for the ultimate fight.