Mirzapur renewed for season 3 by Amazon Prime Video India

Mirzapur season 2, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video on 23 October, became the most-watched show on the platform in India within seven days of its release.

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit a third season of its Original crime-thriller series Mirzapur, after the sophomore season became the most-watched show on the platform in India within seven days of its release. The second season started streaming on 23 October.

The second season of Mirzapur not only recorded one of the highest completion rates but almost half of the viewers who completed the series, binge-watched the second season within just 48 hours of its launch, according to a press statement.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment, says, “Across two gripping seasons, Mirzapur has become a global sensation and we couldn’t be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video to make this happen. The show’s massive fandom and the viewers’ magnitude of love towards the new season were seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are truly humbled by the response.”

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India said, the overwhelming response on the new season of Mirzapur is a testament to the streamer's commitment and efforts.

“Over the last two years, viewers continued to engage with the immersive universe of Mirzapur and its characters. The love that they have showered on the show for this season has been unprecedented,” Purohit said in a statement.

The second season roped in Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar to the ensemble cast comprising Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang.

Munna (Divyenndu) and Guddu’s (Ali Fazal) fight to take over Mirzapur intensified in the second season with power, politics and revenge coming to a head even as the nexus between politics and criminals prevails.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)