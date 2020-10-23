Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding musical to premiere in India in November 2021, filmmaker announces at Busan Film Fest
The musical adaptation of Mira Nair's 2001 film Monsoon Wedding has 21 new songs composed by Vishal Bhardwaj
Celebrated filmmaker Mira Nair’s stage musical adaptation of her 2001 movie Monsoon Wedding will premiere in India in November, 2021.
During a virtual masterclass at Busan Film Festival, Nair said the musical will first open in India and then in Singapore, Dubai and London.
“We are going to open next year, November 2021. First in India, and then in Singapore, and Dubai, perhaps, and then bring it to London and the United States. It’s a wonderful musical with music from Vishal Bhardwaj, one of our great composers, 21 new songs,” said Nair.
According to Variety, the musical based on the 2001 Venice Golden Lion-winning film was scheduled to open earlier this year in the UK at the Leeds Playhouse and London’s Roundhouse, but the premiere got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 63-year-old director said the musical beautifully captures the spirit of the film.
“It is very, very close to the film in spirit, but it’s a stage musical. And that’s the something that I have been working on very painstakingly for 10-11 years. So now we are ready. And we’re looking for COVID to leave us so that we can open on the big stages,” Nair added.
Monsoon Wedding centred around a dysfunctional Indian family as they prepare for their daughter's wedding. The film featured Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey, Shefali Shah, and Vasundhara Das.
The film had its world premiere as a stage musical at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2017.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Sharpshooter allegedly involved in Rakesh Roshan's 2000 attack arrested after jumping parole
Sunil V Gaikwad has been arrested in Thane city of Maharashtra nearly three months after he jumped parole
Soumitra Chatterjee shifted to ICU following health deterioration, is at 'acute confusional stage,' say hospital authorities
Soumitra Chatterjee, who was admitted to a Kolkata hospital on 6 October after testing positive for coronavirus, is being closely monitored as the actor has "several co-morbidities."
Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi eyeing January to March 2021 release; no change in Ranveer Singh's 83 Christmas opening
Sooryavanshi producer says releasing the film in Diwali, after the Centre approved reopening of cinema halls from 15 October, was not possible, since it cannot be released "with less than one month of promotion"