Mira Nair's Kama Sutra trailer is third most viewed in YouTube history after Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens

FP Staff

Jun,28 2018 12:15:24 IST

The trailer of Mira Nair's 1996 film Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love is the third most viewed trailer on YouTube after Avengers: Infinity Wars and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

According to a report by ScreenCrushKama Sutra's trailer had garnered 91 million views, which has now reached 92 million.

Indira Varma in Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love. Screenshot from YouTube.

"No, that’s not a typo; a trailer for the 1996 Mira Nair film Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love has been viewed 91 million times. I guess YouTube users just love Mira Nair! There’s really no other possible explanation," writes Matt Singer, the report's author.

The list of most popular film trailers, according to ScreenCrush.

  1. Avengers: Infinity War: 202 million views
  2. Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 101 million
  3. Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love: 91 million
  4. Fifty Shades of Grey: 89 million
  5. Jurassic World: 86 million
  6. Suicide Squad: 85 million
  7. Incredibles 2: 84 million
  8. Avengers: Infinity War, Trailer 2: 83 million
  9. Avengers: Age of Ultron: 83 million
  10. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Teaser): 81 million
  11. Captain America: Civil War: 79 million
  12. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Teaser): 78 million
  13. Baaghi 2: 75 million
  14. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: 71 million
  15. Furious 7: 69 million
  16. Thor: Ragnarok: 66 million

Kama Sutra was banned for release in India and Pakistan due to its explicit content, reports DNA. The film has also beaten the trailer of Fifty Shades of Grey, which is known for its erotic story line. What's surprising is that even the trailer for Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani Baaghi 2 made it to this list with 75 million views, beating Batman v Superman, Furious 7 and Thor: Ragnarok.

Kama Sutra is neither a big budget film nor a blockbuster unlike the billion dollar franchise films Incredibles 2, Jurrassic World mentioned on the list.

The film stars Indira Varma (who went on to work in Game of Thrones), Naveen Andrews (who was also in the TV show Lost), Sarita Choudhury and also Rekha.

