The trailer of Mira Nair's 1996 film Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love is the third most viewed trailer on YouTube after Avengers: Infinity Wars and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

According to a report by ScreenCrush, Kama Sutra's trailer had garnered 91 million views, which has now reached 92 million.

"No, that’s not a typo; a trailer for the 1996 Mira Nair film Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love has been viewed 91 million times. I guess YouTube users just love Mira Nair! There’s really no other possible explanation," writes Matt Singer, the report's author.

The list of most popular film trailers, according to ScreenCrush.

Avengers: Infinity War: 202 million views Star Wars: The Force Awakens: 101 million Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love: 91 million Fifty Shades of Grey: 89 million Jurassic World: 86 million Suicide Squad: 85 million Incredibles 2: 84 million Avengers: Infinity War, Trailer 2: 83 million Avengers: Age of Ultron: 83 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Teaser): 81 million Captain America: Civil War: 79 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Teaser): 78 million Baaghi 2: 75 million Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: 71 million Furious 7: 69 million Thor: Ragnarok: 66 million

Kama Sutra was banned for release in India and Pakistan due to its explicit content, reports DNA. The film has also beaten the trailer of Fifty Shades of Grey, which is known for its erotic story line. What's surprising is that even the trailer for Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani Baaghi 2 made it to this list with 75 million views, beating Batman v Superman, Furious 7 and Thor: Ragnarok.

Kama Sutra is neither a big budget film nor a blockbuster unlike the billion dollar franchise films Incredibles 2, Jurrassic World mentioned on the list.

The film stars Indira Varma (who went on to work in Game of Thrones), Naveen Andrews (who was also in the TV show Lost), Sarita Choudhury and also Rekha.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 12:15 PM