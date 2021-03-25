Mira Nair likely to direct National Treasure reboot series at Disney+; show to focus on 'identity, community, patriotism'

The reboot series is narrated from the point of view of Jess Morales, who, with her diverse group of friends, sets off on the adventure to uncover her mysterious family history and recover lost treasure.

Celebrated filmmaker Mira Nair is set to direct a series based on Nicolas Cage-starrer National Treasure films.

The rebooted series, which comes from the film's producer Jerry Bruckheimer and original writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, has been officially ordered at streamer Disney Plus, reported Deadline.

The new show explores the timely issues of identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism.

It will be told from the point of view of Jess Morales, a twenty-year-old DREAMer who, with her diverse group of friends, sets off on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover her mysterious family history and recover lost treasure.

Jess Morales is taking the torch from Benjamin Gates, the character that Cage played in the original 2004 movie and its 2007 sequel National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

The Wibberleys serve as executive producers with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, with ABC Signature as the studio.

The development of the new series has been on parallel tracks with the long-gestating threequel in the franchise, which brought in Chris Bremner as writer in January 2020.

Nair, known for movies such as The Namesake, Monsoon Wedding and Queen of Katwe, most recently directed the BBC series A Suitable Boy.