Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tanushree Dutta's harassment claims: Can't accuse a person of Nana Patekar's status

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday came out in support of Nana Patekar, accused by fellow actor Tanushree Dutta of harassing her on the sets of a film in 2008, saying he is an "illustrious personality" who has done tremendous work for the state. He also questioned the veracity of Dutta's claims and asked why was an FIR not registered all these years.

The Shiv Sena member said Patekar is known as a social worker, adding that unless there is a complaint, one can't accuse a person of his (Patekar's) stature. "He is not just an actor. He is also a social activist who has done tremendous work for the state. You just cannot level allegations against anybody," he said.

Patekar is an "illustrious personality" who has done tremendous work for Maharashtra, the minister of state for home told PTI.

On Dutta's claims, he said, "This is not how the home department functions. Why was there no FIR registered in the last 10 years? What is the substantial evidence on which a complaint can be registered a decade after the incident took place?"

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) member Ameya Khopkar on 2 October also dismissed Tanushree Dutta's claims about having received threats of a violent attack from the party, adding that Mumbai Police had reportedly offered her 24-hour protection. The actress's sexual harassment allegations against Nana Patekar have been dominating the news ever since she opened up about the alleged incident in a television interview.

In an interview with India Today TV, Khopkar said, "I had shared a clip of the incident where her car was attacked. In that clip, you can see that a few media representatives attacked her car after she had some argument with them. No MNS worker or leader can be seen because we were never there."

He also asserted that MNS has always supported Bollywood artistes, even running campaigns against Pakistani actors so that Indian actors would not be denied work. He also said that Dutta's move was a publicity stunt and the party has chosen not to react to it.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 19:31 PM