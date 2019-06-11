Mindy Kaling says Marvel Studios is 'interested' in developing a Pakistani origin female superhero

Mindy Kaling has revealed Marvel Studios is "interested" in bringing Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan, their first Pakistani-American superhero, to the silver screen.

In an interview with MTV News, the Indian-origin American actor said she has spoken to Marvel about the idea to come up with a movie on the comic book character and would be happy help them on the project.

"I think the people I've spoken to at Marvel about it are so excited about the character and I think that they're trying to figure out what to do with it, and I told them I would help in any way because I truly love her," Kaling said.

"They really seemed interested, and I think they will probably do something. Now that there's like this streaming platform with them, it might be something like that, but I think they understand how much excitement there is," she added.

However, Kaling, 39, took to Twitter later to clarify her involvement with any possible Ms Marvel films, saying she has no clue about the studio's plans.

Hi everyone, I love Ms. Marvel (aka Kamala Khan) and the geniuses behind her @GWillowWilson @MiniB622 @Marvel, but I have no information about any tv or film adaptation! Wish I did though, when that hits the screen it’s gonna be huge😍 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 10, 2019

Kaling said if an adaptation was made, she feels "an unknown" actor would be the best choice to play the teenage Khan.

Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan, was created by G Willow Wilson, artiste Adrian Alphona, and editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker in 2014.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 17:19:58 IST

