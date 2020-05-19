You are here:

Mindy Kaling, Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor roped in to write Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde 3

FP Staff

May 19, 2020 14:07:11 IST

Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor have signed on to write Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde.

Witherspoon will be returning as attorney Elle Woods for the much-anticipated MGM project, reported Deadline.

She will also be producing the film via her banner Hello Sunshine along with the franchise's original producer Marc Platt.

This is the second feature film that Kaling and Goor will be teaming up on following Kaling and Priyanka Chopra's upcoming wedding comedy that Universal won in an auction last year.

The first Legally Blonde movie, which released in 2001, revolved around a lively sorority sister trying to win back her ex-boyfriend by getting a law degree from Harvard University. The film also featured Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, Jennifer Coolidge, and a Chihuahua named Bruiser.

The sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, set in Washington, DC, came out in 2013.

Check out the post

(Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 19, 2020 14:07:11 IST

tags: Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dan Goor , Elle Woods , Hollywood , Legally Blonde 3 , Mindy Kaling , Reese Witherspoon


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.


also see

Mad Men, Little Fires Everywhere, GLOW director Lynn Shelton dies at 54 from unidentified blood disorder

Mad Men, Little Fires Everywhere, GLOW director Lynn Shelton dies at 54 from unidentified blood disorder

John Krasinski, Steve Carell, The Office cast reunite to surprise newlyweds on YouTube show Some Good News

John Krasinski, Steve Carell, The Office cast reunite to surprise newlyweds on YouTube show Some Good News

Reese Witherspoon to star in, produce two Netflix romantic comedies Your Place or Mine and The Cactus

Reese Witherspoon to star in, produce two Netflix romantic comedies Your Place or Mine and The Cactus