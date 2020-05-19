You are here:

Mindy Kaling, Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor roped in to write Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde 3

Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor have signed on to write Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde.

Witherspoon will be returning as attorney Elle Woods for the much-anticipated MGM project, reported Deadline.

She will also be producing the film via her banner Hello Sunshine along with the franchise's original producer Marc Platt.

This is the second feature film that Kaling and Goor will be teaming up on following Kaling and Priyanka Chopra's upcoming wedding comedy that Universal won in an auction last year.

The first Legally Blonde movie, which released in 2001, revolved around a lively sorority sister trying to win back her ex-boyfriend by getting a law degree from Harvard University. The film also featured Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, Jennifer Coolidge, and a Chihuahua named Bruiser.

The sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, set in Washington, DC, came out in 2013.

Check out the post

(Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 19, 2020 14:07:11 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.