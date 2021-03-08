Minari's Alan Kim, 8, breaks down after winning Critics Choice best young actor award

“Is this a dream, I hope it’s not a dream,” Kim said between sobs while accepting the Best Young Actor award.

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards took place on Sunday evening in the United States and among several winners and nominees was Alan Kim who melted viewers' hearts with his emotional acceptance speech.

According to Vulture, Alan won the award for the best young actor/actress for his role in Minari. In a video shared on Twitter by FilmUpdates, the eight-year-old actor is seen starting his speech with much excitement as he thanked everyone.

Alan then began listing out names of the cast and crew of the movie and that is when the child’s voice starts shaking with emotion and he bursts into tears.

Alan then says, “Oh my goodness I am crying”. Between sobs, Alan goes on to thank A24, Plan B Entertainment and other members of the movie. He further mentioned that he hoped he would be in other movies and pinching his cheeks he asked the rhetorical question, “is this a dream, I hope it’s not a dream”. Concluding his speech, Alan said thank you in his native language Korean.

The video shared on Twitter by Film Updates has been viewed over 122k times.

Minari is a movie about a Korean family that moves to the United States for better opportunities. The film explores how the family’s youngest member played by Alan tries to fit in among his schoolmates while his family and especially his grandmother keeps reminding him of his Korean heritage.