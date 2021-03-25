Milind Soman says he has tested positive for coronavirus, is currently under quarantine

Milind Soman took to Twitter and said he has contracted COVID-19.

Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.

The 55-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter

The actor was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series Paurashpur, which started streaming in December, 2020.

Earlier in the day, actor R Madhavan also said he has tested positive for COVID-19 , adding he was "recovering well".

Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections, taking the tally to 3,74,611.