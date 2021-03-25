Milind Soman says he has tested positive for coronavirus, is currently under quarantine
Milind Soman took to Twitter and said he has contracted COVID-19.
Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.
The 55-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter
Tested positive. #Quarantine
— Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) March 25, 2021
The actor was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series Paurashpur, which started streaming in December, 2020.
Earlier in the day, actor R Madhavan also said he has tested positive for COVID-19 , adding he was "recovering well".
Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus.
On Wednesday, Mumbai reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections, taking the tally to 3,74,611.
