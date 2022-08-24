The Bajirao Mastani actor posted a couple of pictures of himself with PM Modi from the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi.

Milind Soman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after concluding his “Unity Run”. The Bajirao Mastani actor posted a couple of pictures of himself with PM Modi from the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi. While dropping the pictures from his meeting on his official Instagram account, Milind revealed that the two spoke about their “mutual interest in ancient Indian traditions of sport, health, and fitness”. The supermodel kick-started the Unity Run on Independence Day from Jhansi Fort and ended it after reaching Delhi’s Red Fort on 22 August.

In the first picture, Milind and PM Modi can be seen standing together as they pose for the camera. The next picture shows him presenting the Prime Minister with an idol of “Balkrishna”, which was brought by his wife Ankita Konwar from Vrindavan during Janmashtami. While posting the photographs, Milind wrote in the caption, “Was so happy to meet Honourable PM Narendra Modi after the Unity Run and discover a mutual interest in ancient Indian traditions of sport, health and fitness. I thanked him for all he is doing to encourage people to take up Yoga and Ayurveda across the country, and gifted him a Balakrishna that Ankita Konwar brought from Vrindavan during Janmashtami,” and ended with the hashtag “Jai Hind”.

On the work front, Milind, who started his modelling career in the early 90s, was last seen in a cameo in the web series Masaba Masaba 2. The Sonam Nair’s directorial premiered on Netflix and feature Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta in the titular role.

Milind Soman has worked in films including 16 December, Chef and Bajirao Mastani.

