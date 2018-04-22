Milind Soman marries partner Ankita Konwar in a private wedding ceremony in Alibaug

Milind Soman got married to his longtime partner Ankita Konwar in a private ceremony in Alibaug, Maharashtra. Photos and videos of the two dancing during their haldi and mehndi ceremony had gone viral. Now, new photos of the newlyweds on the final wedding day have been shared on social media by their friends and fans.

Konwar, who is 26 years of age, wore a simple white and golden saree for the ceremony while Soman, 52, wore white kurta and pajamas.

For the sangeet ceremony, Konwar chose a bright pink silk saree while Soman looked donned a silk blue kurta. Although it was a hush-hush ceremony, some of Soman's friends from the film industry were spotted at the venue. Model and actress Dipannita Sharma also attended the functions and posted regular updates on her Instagram.

Soman is a model and has also appeared in several movies. More recently, he switched over to the fitness industry and can be seen running and endorsing major Indian marathons and fitness campaigns.

