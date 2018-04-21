Milind Soman all set to marry Ankita Konwar; SOTY 2 shoot begins in Dehradun: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Student of the Year 2 shoot begins in Dehdradun
First shooting schedule concludes in Dehradun... #StudentOfTheYear2... Stars Tiger, Tara and Ananya... Directed by Punit Malhotra... Fox Star Studios presents... 23 Nov 2018 release... #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/icEOSRcKwE
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2018
After announcing the cast of the upcoming Student of the Year 2 — starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria — the makers of the film finally got rolling as it commenced the shoot in Dehradun.
Kajol wishes daughter Nysa on her birthday
Actress Kajol shared an old picture of her daughter Nysa on her birthday with an adorable message filled with childhood memories.
Priyanka Chopra shoots last shot of Quantico season 3
Before the last shot of this season.. the ones left behind! We may be tired but we ain’t out! Season wrap on #quantico season 3! Coming to u now! We did our bit! U do yours. Catch us on the season premiere Thursday april 26th 10/9c only on @abcnetwork @thejohannabraddy @alanpowell10 @jakeamclaughlin
While India awaits Priyanka Chopra's return as she is all set to star alongside Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, the global diva finishes the last shot of her ABC TV drama Quantico season 3.
Shoojit Sircar didn't like Varun's styled hair in October
Varun Dhawan's character in Shoojit Sircar's October is being hailed as the actor's finest so far, the box-office superstar shared an on-location picture of the film.
Milind Soman set to get hitched to Ankita Konwar
Mere YaarKi Shaadi Hai :)... . . . #shadi #wedding A post shared by Abhishek Asha Mishra (@abhirunning) on
Breaking the hearts of a million girls, Milind Soman is reportedly set to marry his long-time model girlfriend Ankita Konwar in a private ceremony in Alibaug.
Parineeti Chopra's Australian vacation
Walk walk walkkkk!!! But you cant get tired when the view is Bondi Beach!! @Sydney @Australia #ilovesydney #SeeAustralia @thetiltshiftcrew A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on
After rigorous, back-to-back shooting schedules of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey England, actress Parineeti Chopra is currently off on a vacation in Australia.
Solo: A Star Wars Story's new poster
New poster of #Solo: A Star Wars Story... 25 May 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/eObuXNko9J — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 20, 2018
Solo: A Star Wars Story will be a stand-alone installment set prior to the events of Rogue One and A New Hope. The prequel will explore the adventures of the young Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich.
Bhawesh Joshi Superhero new poster
Third poster of Vikramaditya Motwane’s #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero... Stars Harshvardhan Kapoor... 25 May 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/SKbSgayGnP
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 20, 2018
Harshwardhan Kapoor's gujju-superhero action flick Bhawesh Joshi Superhero is loaded with quirk, action and a dollop of Gujarati innocence (as per the trailer). The film is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane.
Dutt biopic to launch on 24 April in the morning, much before evening's IPL match
The teaser of #DuttBiopic will release the 24th of April, I can’t wait for all of you to see it🙌🏼 @duttsanjay #RanbirKapoor @RajkumarHirani @AnushkaSharma @deespeak @SirPareshRawal @bomanirani @vickykaushal09 @KARISHMAK_TANNA @mkoirala @jimSarbh @foxstarhindi @VVCFilms @TSeries https://t.co/vXBQqkgxyX — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 21, 2018
A film very dear to me. Unveiling the teaser and title of #DuttBiopic on 24th April. Hope you like it@duttsanjay #RanbirKapoor @AnushkaSharma @sonamakapoor @deespeak @SirPareshRawal @bomanirani @vickykaushal09 @KARISHMAK_TANNA @mkoirala @jimSarbh @foxstarhindi @VVCFilms @TSeries
— Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) April 21, 2018
Sonam Kapoor and director Rajkumar Hirani share notification posts about the release of the teaser of the much-awaited Sanjay Dutt biopic. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of Dutt in the film.
