Milind Soman all set to marry Ankita Konwar; SOTY 2 shoot begins in Dehradun: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Student of the Year 2 shoot begins in Dehdradun

First shooting schedule concludes in Dehradun... #StudentOfTheYear2... Stars Tiger, Tara and Ananya... Directed by Punit Malhotra... Fox Star Studios presents... 23 Nov 2018 release... #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/icEOSRcKwE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2018

After announcing the cast of the upcoming Student of the Year 2 — starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria — the makers of the film finally got rolling as it commenced the shoot in Dehradun.

Kajol wishes daughter Nysa on her birthday



Actress Kajol shared an old picture of her daughter Nysa on her birthday with an adorable message filled with childhood memories.

Priyanka Chopra shoots last shot of Quantico season 3

While India awaits Priyanka Chopra's return as she is all set to star alongside Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, the global diva finishes the last shot of her ABC TV drama Quantico season 3.

Shoojit Sircar didn't like Varun's styled hair in October



Varun Dhawan's character in Shoojit Sircar's October is being hailed as the actor's finest so far, the box-office superstar shared an on-location picture of the film.

Milind Soman set to get hitched to Ankita Konwar



Breaking the hearts of a million girls, Milind Soman is reportedly set to marry his long-time model girlfriend Ankita Konwar in a private ceremony in Alibaug.

Parineeti Chopra's Australian vacation

After rigorous, back-to-back shooting schedules of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey England, actress Parineeti Chopra is currently off on a vacation in Australia.

Solo: A Star Wars Story's new poster

New poster of #Solo: A Star Wars Story... 25 May 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/eObuXNko9J — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 20, 2018

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be a stand-alone installment set prior to the events of Rogue One and A New Hope. The prequel will explore the adventures of the young Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich.

Bhawesh Joshi Superhero new poster

Third poster of Vikramaditya Motwane’s #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero... Stars Harshvardhan Kapoor... 25 May 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/SKbSgayGnP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 20, 2018

Harshwardhan Kapoor's gujju-superhero action flick Bhawesh Joshi Superhero is loaded with quirk, action and a dollop of Gujarati innocence (as per the trailer). The film is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Dutt biopic to launch on 24 April in the morning, much before evening's IPL match

Sonam Kapoor and director Rajkumar Hirani share notification posts about the release of the teaser of the much-awaited Sanjay Dutt biopic. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of Dutt in the film.

